Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Boosted by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.91. 4,844,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,739,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. The firm has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.98 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.