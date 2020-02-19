Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Paypex has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $42,038.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paypex token can currently be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . The official website for Paypex is paypex.org

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

