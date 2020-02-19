PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 6.2%

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.26, approximately 2,290,184 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,910,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.07.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,897,755.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,316,569 shares of company stock valued at $98,302,896. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

