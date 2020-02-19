Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,331 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 128,957 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 53,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.76. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.76. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark began coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,205 shares of company stock worth $100,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

