Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,328 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 960,626 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after buying an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 465,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 338,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 42,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,929. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEB. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

