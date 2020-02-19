PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.00

Media coverage about PEN (OTCMKTS:PENC) has trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PEN earned a coverage optimism score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

OTCMKTS:PENC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236. PEN has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

PEN Inc develops, commercializes, and markets consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product and Contract Services. The company offers anti-fogging towelettes to the military for safety, anti-fogging, and conditioning of lenses, masks, and head gears, as well as other applications, such as head's up displays; mar and stain resistant coatings for high end vitreous China tableware in restaurants, cruise ships, and casinos; clear protective coatings used on display panels and touch screens to remove fingerprints; protective and water repelling coatings for interior glass and ceramic surfaces to clean and prevent scale and grime encrustation; and coatings for ceramic insulators for use in transit and underground subways systems to prevent caking of metal dust and greases on surfaces.

