Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives $191.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,253,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,949 shares of company stock worth $6,939,455. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth $40,347,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 167,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.61. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.50, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $191.98.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

