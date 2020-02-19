Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.94

Peoples Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:PFBX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $12.25. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 20,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Peoples Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $60.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.97 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending.

