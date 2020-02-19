Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,286,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.62% of Perrigo worth $324,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The company had a trading volume of 201,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,669. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.76. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

