PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. PG&E had a negative net margin of 66.15% and a positive return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($13.24) EPS.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.