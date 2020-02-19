Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $25.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,661.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

