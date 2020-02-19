Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.08.

PSX stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. 2,437,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,723. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

