Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.06

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 7392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

About Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK)

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

