Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.79. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.