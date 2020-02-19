Pillar (PLR) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and $3,107.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.97 or 0.02996637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00235688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00149215 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.