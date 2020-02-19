Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp (OTCMKTS:PPBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS PPBN opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get Pinnacle Bankshares alerts:

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.74%.

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.