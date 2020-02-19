Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Down 2.7%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) dropped 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45, approximately 186,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 168,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

About Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF)

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, a cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and distributes medical and recreational cannabis in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries that provide recreational cannabis, cannabis extracts, and infused products. In addition, the company sells its products online.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Planet 13 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet 13 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.