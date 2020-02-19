Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Trading Up 12.1%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price was up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.31 and last traded at C$3.16, approximately 114,016 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 77,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,894.75.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Limited will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

