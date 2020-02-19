PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 12,879 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $28,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 18,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 19,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,800. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.96 and a fifty-two week high of $130.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

