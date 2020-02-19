PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $24.52 Million Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $14,847,120 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

