PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $34,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,197,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,860,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,522. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $259.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

