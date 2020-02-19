PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 18,140 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $26,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 147.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.28. 178,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,918. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.