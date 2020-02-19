PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,887 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.35. 1,314,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,352. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.