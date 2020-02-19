PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 97.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,254. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its 200 day moving average is $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

