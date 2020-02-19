PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 372,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,667,000 after acquiring an additional 83,839 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 188,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TSM stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.77. 5,641,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,889,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

