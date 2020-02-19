PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. 215,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,428. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

