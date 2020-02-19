Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $18.53. Points International shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 12,333 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Acumen Capital assumed coverage on Points International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $243.25 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.76% of Points International worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Points International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

