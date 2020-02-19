Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.87 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Bitbns and UEX. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.62 or 0.00764150 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000386 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,600,464 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, UEX, Bitbns, Kucoin, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Koinex, Ethfinex, DDEX, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

