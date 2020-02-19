Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Announces $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Pope Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Pope Resources stock remained flat at $$117.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. Pope Resources has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on POPE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pope Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other Pope Resources news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $158,700.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,329.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.68 per share, with a total value of $248,304.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $1,138,877 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pope Resources

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

