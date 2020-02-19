PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) Stock Price Up 100%

PositiveID Corp (OTCMKTS:PSID)’s stock price shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 2,588,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,318,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

PositiveID Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSID)

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need.

