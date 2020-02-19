Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Powell Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Powell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,702 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

