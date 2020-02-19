PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PPL worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in PPL by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. 163,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,149. PPL Corp has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.09.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

