PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

PPX Mining Corp (CVE:PPX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

PPX Mining Company Profile (CVE:PPX)

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Igor project with 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

