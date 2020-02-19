Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 160,000 Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hi-Crush in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Hi-Crush by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hi-Crush stock remained flat at $$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,150. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hi-Crush Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Hi-Crush from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Hi-Crush from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Hi-Crush presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

