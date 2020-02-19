Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,251,745 shares of company stock worth $430,850,775.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,296,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,173,375. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

