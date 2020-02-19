Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308,176 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 9.6% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $324,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,310.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $829,375. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 246,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

