Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221,258 shares during the period. Destination XL Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Destination XL Group worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXLG. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 478,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Seymour Holtzman acquired 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,417,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,830,999.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lionel F. Conacher acquired 42,016 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $49,999.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,760.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 107,516 shares of company stock valued at $128,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG remained flat at $$0.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.77. Destination XL Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

