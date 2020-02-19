Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,791 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Curo Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Curo Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE CURO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. 280,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $588.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 3.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

In related news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Vin Iv Thomas sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $178,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,696.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,122 shares of company stock worth $1,156,115 in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

