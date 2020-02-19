Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $135.62 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.46 and a 200 day moving average of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

