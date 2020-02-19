Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,522.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. 10,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

