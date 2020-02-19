Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,761 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Innospec by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $301,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Innospec stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.16. 2,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,254. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.83 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

