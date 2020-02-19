Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 408,765 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $22,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Garmin by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,344,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after purchasing an additional 853,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,943,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $953,060,000 after purchasing an additional 824,805 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the period. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.99.

Shares of GRMN traded up $7.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.36. 1,626,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,438. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.86 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

