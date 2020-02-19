Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $22,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $346.60.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

