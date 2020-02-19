Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series C were worth $21,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 51.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 25,456 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the third quarter worth about $566,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

