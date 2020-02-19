Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

TREX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $101.95. 8,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,144. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.67.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

