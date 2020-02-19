Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

NYSE:PLD opened at $98.35 on Monday. Prologis has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.