Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Prologis by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,196,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,661,000 after purchasing an additional 288,644 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $98.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.79.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

