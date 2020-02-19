ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.82

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $165.82 and last traded at $165.51, with a volume of 27329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.