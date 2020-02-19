ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.51

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 68707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

