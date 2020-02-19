Proton Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $222,866.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, DDEX, BCEX and BitForex. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Proton Token has a total market cap of $781,450.00 and $222,866.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.93 or 0.03111231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00235944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,201,608,830 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinTiger, BCEX, LBank, BitForex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

